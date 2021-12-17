The Boone County Commission plans to put the issue of internet sales tax on the April ballot in 2022.
It has not officially voted on the matter and does not have a set date to do so, but Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said it has a deadline of the end of January to present the plan to the County Clerk in order for the tax to be included on the ballot.
The Columbia City Council plans to do a first read and introduction of the tax at its regular meeting Monday, said city spokesperson Sydney Olsen. The council will officially decide whether or not to put the tax on the ballot at its Jan. 17 meeting.
Passing the tax would mean Boone County would collect sales tax on online purchases. Thompson said the tax would be just like buying something locally.
The sales tax in Boone County is 5.975%, and if voters approved the tax in the city of Columbia, purchases would also include the city's 2% sales tax.
Thompson said the county commission will work closely with other jurisdictions and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to get the tax passed in Boone County.
Currently, the county and city collect no sales tax on any online purchases, Thompson said.
Ashland's Board of Aldermen voted in November to include a referendum on imposing the tax on the April ballot.
Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation in June allowing cities and counties in Missouri to impose the tax on online purchases, called the "Wayfair tax."
From there, it is up to cities and counties to decide whether or not to implement the sales tax on online purchases.
Parson's decision came from a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., that concluded states can collect sales tax from businesses even if they do not physically exist in the area.
As long as the online retailers deliver $100,000 worth of items to the area, they can be subject to the taxation, according to previous Missourian reporting.
If the tax is approved by voters in 2022, it will take effect in 2023.