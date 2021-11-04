The Boone County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to pass regulations on wind farms in Boone County.
The original draft was passed in June by the county Planning and Zoning Commission. Since then, there have been changes in definitions, intent and purpose, visual impact assessment, and abandonment.
“As a result of the public comments that were received, staff has drafted several amendments to the proposed regulations,” said Bill Florea, the county’s director of resource management.
Wind farms in Boone County have been highly debated over the two-year process to draft regulations. The Planning and Zoning Commission held three public hearings around the county and had 14 public work sessions to ensure community members’ opinions were heard.
“We heard from proponents and opponents,” Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said. “Many documents were presented which are included in the record. Emphasis has been on transparency and consideration of all points of view. There’s no way to satisfy everyone or every point of view.”
“This is not something that has all of the interests on one side or the other,” District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said. “This is an issue in which interests must be balanced.”
The process has taken longer in Boone County because the county has different zoning regulations than surrounding areas.
“Without basic zoning requirements, this process would be much different,” Atwill said. “Many counties still do not have zoning regulations.”
Atwill said all rules are subject to modification at a later date to meet the changing needs of the community.