Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson was named the Commissioner of the Year by a statewide group of county administrators.
According to a news release, the President of the County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) makes the final choice, from a pool of Missouri’s 327 county commissioners.
“It's a huge honor to be recognized by your peers, to be recognized by the president (of CCAM),” Thompson said.
Thompson has been the northern district's commissioner for more than a decade.
The award is not just for her, she said. “It's for the group of people that have been working to advocate for more resources for folks with behavioral health issues in our county,” she said.
In a news release, 2022 CCAM President Tim Brinker highlighted Thompson’s commitment to mental health and serving the more vulnerable members of the community.
Thompson was also in the forefront of the county’s involvement in the Stepping Up Initiative that centers on reducing the number of people with mental illness in county jails.
Thompson’s goal is to build a strong tradition of public service in Boone County, listen to people and see what’s impacting their lives to find solutions to possible barriers and problems.
“My parents always said ‘Leave the world a better place than it was when you came,’ so that’s what I do every day,” Thompson said.