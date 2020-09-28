The 13th Circuit Court for Boone County resumed most normal operations under Phase 3 5 p.m. Monday.
According to a news release from the court, Phase 3 operations include:
- The court will resume in-person court proceedings, including grand and petit jury proceedings, that can be conducted in compliance with social distancing protocols and occupancy rate limitations.
- Large venues and common areas such as courtrooms, jury assembly and jury deliberating rooms, break rooms and other areas in the court facility will operate under social distancing protocols.
- Face masks or coverings are required in all public court areas and during all court proceedings unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement in a particular proceeding, such as for a witness who is testifying. Masks will be provided to the public.
- The court will continue to allow vulnerable litigants, witnesses, victims, attorneys and other individuals to participate remotely or postpone their required presence at the court facility.
- The court will encourage judges and staff to use all available technologies — including teleconferencing and video conferencing — to limit in-person courtroom appearances to the extent practicable and not prohibited by constitutional or statutory provisions.
- Persons who appear to be ill may be asked to leave the courthouse and will be given a later date to appear. There are signs on court buildings directing the public not to enter if exposed to someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, or have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
- The court will continue increased cleaning and disinfection of common areas and provide hand sanitizer throughout the courthouse and offices. Reminders about the importance of covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands will also be posted.
- Face masks and coverings shall be required except when an individual is alone in a private office. Judicial employees should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines in court facilities.
- In criminal cases, defendants in custody generally will not be brought to the courthouse.