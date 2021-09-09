COLUMBIA — The man wanted in the deaths of a mother and daughter in Boone County was found dead in South Dakota on Wednesday night of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JT McLean, 45, was found around 9:30 p.m. in Union County, South Dakota, according to a news release by the Union County Sheriff's Department. The release said he was also wanted for the homicide of two people in Miller County. The details of those deaths were not immediately available.
McLean was found in a vehicle deputies believe was stolen from one of his victims.
According to the release, On Star helped deputies locate the vehicle in a motel parking lot. A drone was then deployed over the vehicle, and he was found dead by the gunshot wound.
McLean was wanted for the double homicide of Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee Abitz. Police found the two in their Boone County home on Aug. 22 after family members reported they were not able to contact the two.