Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, said that the solution is several weeks of steady rain.
“What we’re getting overnight and today and tomorrow is going to be pretty spotty in terms of relief,” Fuchs said. He said the state will take what it can get right now when it comes to rainfall.
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order in July declaring a drought alert for 53 counties in Missouri; Boone County is one of them.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought is categorized in levels of severity from D0 to D4. D0 indicates abnormally dry levels while D4 is categorized as “exceptional drought.”
Currently, Boone County is in varying stages of drought, ranging from D1, moderate, to D3, extreme.
One impact drought has on the local environment is that it lowers water levels. Adam Doerhoff, a Boone County conservation agent, said that the level of ponds can be a general indicator of adequate moisture in the current environment.
“For the most part, any pond will have natural fluctuations over the course of a year,” Doerhoff said. Despite those natural fluctuations, Doerhoff said all the ponds he has seen lately have lower levels, as does the Missouri River.
Craig Williamson, a wildlife management biologist who supervises the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area, said that when the Missouri River water level is low, his team has to pump more water into the conservation area. However, Williamson said the new water will fall through the sandy soil and onto the water table, still leaving Eagle Bluffs with low water levels.
Williamson said that when there is a drought, less habitat becomes available for migrating animals, meaning they sometimes have to travel farther to find the resources they need.
“As a general rule with all migrating species, they just want to migrate as far as they have to,” Williamson said. “That’s not true of all birds, but for a lot that would definitely hold true.”
Although Missouri is facing droughts, Fuchs said that as the weather cools down and the growing season ends, the impacts will lessen.
“There are potentially bad impacts, but they’re not necessarily tied to the soil moisture this time of year,” Fuchs said. “As we get into the winter, the ground may freeze up . . . Sometimes you’ll get precipitation in the form of snow that might stick around, and that has a positive impact to the soil once it melts and the soil is ready to accept it.”