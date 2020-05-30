The Boone County Fair Board is hosting a 4H and Future Farmers of America Youth Fair July 14 through July 18.

4H is an organization for young people to learn everyday skills to make a positive impact in the community. FFA is a national organization within schools to promote agricultural education.

The fair will have hams and livestock, which will be sold during a live auction at the end of the week. It will also have youth arts for both programs.

The Boone County Fair Board is also holding a carnival at the fair with free admission, but there will be a charge for carnival rides and games.

More information can be found on the board’s Facebook page.

