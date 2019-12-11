The Boone County Fair is coming back to Columbia in 2020 after the county struck a deal last week with the city to transfer its 134-acre fairground.
Officials for the Columbia Parks and Recreations Department confirmed that they are looking into what tasks need to be completed to prepare the fairgrounds for the fair and how the fairgrounds transfer will affect the event.
Boone County Fair President Jeff Cook told ABC 17 on Tuesday that the fair would be returning to Columbia.
The city of Sturgeon has hosted the event for the past four years in a 15-acre park. Before that, the county-owned Central Missouri Events Center had hosted it since 1992.
The city plans announced as part of the transfer call for a 29-acre agricultural park which will be used to host the annual Boone County Fair.
The agreement reached last week will transform the fairgrounds land into a multi-purpose recreation center that includes a playground, an eight-lane running track, four baseball diamonds, two picnic shelters, and parking for 700 vehicles.
The city also will renovate the existing coliseum and Snapp Arena for indoor sports, meetings and special events.
