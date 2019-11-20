Construction on the new Boone County Family Resources headquarters began Oct. 14 and is expected to take about 10 to 12 months.
The official groundbreaking ceremony was canceled due to snowfall and cold weather, said Amy Parris, marketing and outreach coordinator for Family Resources.
Family Resources purchased the 2.44 acres on which the headquarters will be built for $600,000, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The center will include enhanced accessibility features like a meeting room designed for those with sensory needs and an expandable multipurpose space for up to 108 people.
The approximately 37,000-square-foot building will provide 34,590 of office space for agency staff currently doubled and tripled up in the center's East Walnut offices.
Located at 2700 W. Ash St., the new center is situated near a bus stop by MBS Textbook Exchange.
Family Resources was established by a designated property tax levy in 1976 to serve those with developmental disabilities in Boone County. Today, the center provides case coordination, employment services and specialist referrals.
The agency has grown from serving eight people in its beginning services to helping about 2,000 children and adults.