Not many people can be described as a Dairy Queen full meal deal, except for Robyn Kaufman.
During a farewell video featuring over 40 of Kaufman’s colleagues and those she helped during her time at Boone County Family Resources, one colleague called her just that. Many others echoed the sentiment that, much like a full meal deal, Kaufman did it all. She was described as a leader, friend and mother figure by those in attendance.
Kaufman has worked with the organization for almost 34 years, but after taking on the role of executive director in 2012 and holding the position for nine years, she is stepping down to retire.
“Thinking back over the years from when I first joined BCFR in 1987 to today, a lot has changed, but our 'why' has not,” Kaufman said during a speech. “We were the first in the state to do this, and we served 99 persons — now we are serving about 1,900.”
Kaufman has been working with people with developmental disabilities for over 30 years and began her journey in a small office on Broadway downtown. “When I started, we were called Boone County Group Homes and still had two group homes ... but we were as innovative then as we are today,” she said.
During her time at the agency, Kaufman has worked to grow the program by keeping her focus on the mission of helping those with developmental disabilities thrive in the community. “Our agency has helped more individuals find jobs, helped people find places to live independently and helped people to be more connected to their community,” she said.
Laura Cravens has stepped into the role of executive editor. Cravens says she hopes to continue what Kaufman started. “I think continuing the really good directions we’re going with employment, reaching people early, affordable housing, there's a lot of initiatives we really care about,” she said.
After retirement, Kaufman plans to first attend her daughter's wedding before traveling to Colorado for a camping trip with her husband. “Both of my daughters live in Colorado,” she said. “I'm not moving to Colorado, but I'm hoping to spend more time with them.”
Kaufman also plans to stay involved with the group Friends of Boone County Family Resources as well as search for extra chances to help those around her. “I'll probably look for some volunteer experience in the community,” she said, quickly adding “after my daughter's wedding.”
Retirement isn’t going to keep Kaufman away from the organization she helped grow. “I love our mission, I'm filled with passion about what we do,” she said. “And while I’m retiring from this role, I’ll never retire from being an advocate for persons with disabilities or one of BCFR's biggest cheerleaders.”