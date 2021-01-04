After more than 30 years of working with and supporting people with developmental disabilities, Robyn Kaufman is stepping away from her position as the executive director for Boone County Family Resources.
One of the agency’s primary goals is to connect its clients with opportunities for community employment — a type of work model that provides employees with development disabilities the support they need to succeed in a professional setting.
Kaufman said she has seen those opportunities drastically increase in her time with the agency. Of the adults served, 30% have community employment, according to its 2020 annual report.
“We’re just one small piece of it, of course,” Kaufman said, “but I have felt honored to be apart of it.”
Under her leadership, the organization acquired 2.44 acres in downtown Columbia to house its new headquarters. She also, according to the release, helped to refine the agency’s mission and expand the employment opportunities for the individuals it served.
The agency, which currently serves about 1,800 people, will be moving later this month to the new headquarters located at 2700 W. Ash St. The 37,000-square-foot building will provide 34,590 square feet of office space for agency staff.
Bob Bailey, chair of the agency’s board of directors, described Kaufman in Monday’s statement as “a superb leader” whose “commitment to our mission and our clients is unparalleled.”
Kaufman is confident the agency’s future is bright and it’s equipped to handle upcoming challenges and opportunities. Her retirement will officially begin in late spring of 2021.
“We have a seasoned team, and we’re really fortunate that many of the individuals that come to work for us are focused and passionate about our mission,” Kaufman said.
Her retirement will officially begin in the late spring of 2021, but even after that, Kaufmann said she still plans to support the agency however she can.
“I’ll still be one of the agency’s biggest cheerleaders; just wearing a different hat,” she said.