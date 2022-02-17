A healthy baby girl was born Thursday morning while the mother was heading to MU Women's Hospital in an ambulance on snow-covered Interstate 70.
The baby was delivered at 9:46 a.m. in the back of an MU Health Care ambulance with the help of two paramedics and two Boone County firefighters. Named Nova, the baby is the fourth child of Elizabeth and Ryan Wallis, who live in Boonville.
The ambulance was dispatched to the Midway area at 9:19 a.m. when a report alerted a dispatcher that a 29-year-old woman was in labor, according to a post on the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.
At the time, the expectant mother and her husband were being driven to the hospital by Clinton Barger, an officer with the Boonville Police Department.
Barger called in for help and asked that an ambulance intercept him at the Boone County Fire Station 9 at 6951 W. Henderson Road near the Midway truck stop.
Firefighters pulled fire trucks out of the apparatus bay at the station so the family could be transferred from the patrol car to the ambulance during the winter storm.
Firefighter Ben Juengling drove the ambulance "through treacherous road conditions and safely transported the patient and crew members to the hospital," according to the Facebook post.
Roughly halfway to the hospital on I-70, MU paramedics Jessica Talbert and Joe Piskulic helped another county firefighter, Ryan Benedict, deliver the baby.
Mother and child are now resting at the Women's Hospital in Columbia.