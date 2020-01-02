The Boone County Commission approved a refugee resettlement consent letter Thursday to be sent to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
The action demonstrates the county government's willingness to allow refugees lawfully admitted into the United States to settle here, a requirement under new federal regulations set by President Donald Trump last fall.
District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said Boone County has been involved in the resettlement of refugees for decades. Thompson said the effort was started and led by the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City.
The county approval came just two days after Gov. Mike Parson's announcement Tuesday that he was approving the continued resettlement of refugees in the state, according to previous Missourian reporting. His approval means that communities like Boone County can indicate if they are willing to accept refugees, which the consent letter does formally.
Parson's approval was required under President Donald Trump's executive order of Sept. 26, 2019, which ordered cooperation between state and local governments to allow placement of refugees in those areas.
