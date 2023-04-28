Artist Charles Morgenthaler, retired Colonel John Clark and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri have been selected as the newest members of the Boone County Hall of Fame.
Every year since 1995, the Boone County History and Culture Center selects new members, including a posthumous honoree, a living recipient and a business or organization, according to a news release from the center.
Its trustees vote on the recipients every year via secret ballot, Executive Director Chris Campbell said.
Morgenthaler, an artist and Hallsville native, is this year's posthumous honoree.
The artist is best known for his sketches of World War II military personnel. Morgenthaler volunteered to sketch injured service members at military hospitals from 1946 to 1947.
Following World War II, Morgenthaler continued sketching injured soldiers during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, according to the release.
Clark, this year's living recipient, is a Columbia native and an MU engineering alumnus. Clark served as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force. In 1967, Clark was imprisoned in North Vietnam, where he was held for almost six years.
Upon retirement, Clark earned multiple awards and honors for his service, including the Silver Star Medal and two Purple Hearts.
The Food Bank is an organization which provides millions of pounds of food every year across 32 counties, according to its website. The organization is the first nonprofit to be honored, Campbell said.
"What makes someone a great candidate for being enshrined is a long life filled with either service to the community or extraordinary achievement that gained either state or national fame," Campbell said.
The three will be honored in a ceremony on Oct. 27 at Stephens College.