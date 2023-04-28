Artist Charles Morgenthaler, retired Colonel John Clark and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri have been selected as the newest members of the Boone County Hall of Fame.

Every year since 1995, the Boone County History and Culture Center selects new members, including a posthumous honoree, a living recipient and a business or organization, according to a news release from the center.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you