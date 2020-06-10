If you're looking for a return to pre-COVID-19 times, look no further than the Boone County History and Culture Center, which is reopening on June 18.
According to a news release,the exhibit's opening to the public will include:
- Boone County 1820-2020 – Two Hundred Years of Progress
- She Got the Vote – The Centennial of the 19th Amendment
- Fusion 2020 – The Encaustic Wax of Elise Rugolo & Students
There will be limited hours in place due to health and safety concerns, according to the release. The museum will be open only from noon-4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. The museum will be reserved for seniors from noon-1 p.m.
This reopening comes on the heels of the recent unanimous election of Rev. James Gray to the Boone County Historical Society's board of directors, according to the release.
Gray is the current chapter president of the Mid-Missouri Restaurant Association and an associate pastor at the Second Baptist Missionary Church in Columbia.
For more information, please visit the Boone County Historical Society website.