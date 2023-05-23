The Boone County History and Culture Center has hired Betsy Knabe Roe as the director and curator of the Montminy Art Gallery, according to a news release. Roe started her new position on May 1.

The gallery will introduce Roe at its next art exhibition opening at 5 p.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public. 

