The Boone County History and Culture Center has hired Betsy Knabe Roe as the director and curator of the Montminy Art Gallery, according to a news release. Roe started her new position on May 1.
The gallery will introduce Roe at its next art exhibition opening at 5 p.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.
Roe has over 20 years of arts administration experience and worked as associate curator for Sabatini Gallery in Topeka, Kansas, the news release said. Through an endowed professorship in Topeka, Roe taught college art classes and led art outreach to elementary schools throughout Kansas.
She received both a bachelor's and master's degree from MU and studied under Jo Stealey, Boone County Historical Society board director and interim Montminy Gallery director, as a post-graduate.
“Her expertise as a practicing artist, gallery director, preparator, collection specialist, arts educator and community outreach coordinator, among other skills, make her the ideal individual to lead the Montminy Gallery into the future,” Stealey said.
The gallery is located on Columbia's south side. It has served as an exhibition space primarily for local and regional artists to promote their work since 1992. It is dedicated to education, enrichment, engagement, and diverse and inclusive points of view through visual art, the news release said.