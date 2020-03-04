When Linda Crane began working for the Boone County Assessor's Office nearly 42 years ago, property assessments were done with paper and pencil.
When the office changed to mylar for assessments, she had to learn how to make the switch. By the time assessments moved online, Boone County Assessor Tom Schauwecker said, Crane was a "nervous Nellie" about making the change. But she learned, adapted and kept working.
Crane, along with nine other county employees, was recognized for her work Wednesday at the fourth annual Boone County Years of Service Reception. The employees had to have worked at least 20 years for this award, but some had been with Boone County for as long as 45 years.
Jenna Redel, county director of human resources and risk management, said it's important to recognize employees for their tenure, since they become valuable resources the longer they stay. They've learned the basics of the departments and undergone all the changes, like Crane did.
"The county is a place where people come and stay, so there's lots of institutional knowledge," she said. "We have experts here in a variety of things. (The ceremony) is not extravagant, but it's designed to be a chance to come together and recognize folks and get out of the office."
The reception, held at the historic J.W. "Blind" Boone Home, began with lunch then moved on to a ceremony in which the head of each of the five offices or departments represented spoke about what each recipient has brought to their work.
Schauwecker spoke highly about Crane and her ability to do whatever the office needs whenever it needs it.
"Linda is the ultimate utility," he said. "In baseball, you have somebody who can play both infield and outfield, they can do it all. Linda Crane can do it all."
Schauwecker also recognized Jacki Davidson, who has spent 35 years working for the county. He called Davidson the office's "social chairman."
"Her smile is contagious," he said. "(People) feel it on the other end of the phone. When somebody walks through the door, Jacki knows everyone."
Davidson, echoing the thoughts of many recipients, said she's remained with the county so long because of a love for both the people and the job.
"I actually like my job, and I like the people that I work with, and they actually try to take care of you," Davidson said. "We're kind of like a big family, and we even hang out together outside of the office. I think that's one of the reasons why in our office, most of our people have been there a long time."
Ruby Marsden, from the prosecuting attorney's office, has spent 45 years working for the county — more than anyone else in attendance. She said she was happy to be recognized.
"It's rewarding," she said. "I feel very fortunate. I feel like I'm probably the luckiest person in the world to have been here this long."
Working together for this long has given the employees the chance to form long-lasting relationships, Stan Shawver, resource management director, said in his speech about Paula Evans.
"When somebody comes to work with you, they're a face. You don't have any idea of what their background is really, other than what's on the application, or what you maybe have perceived during the interview," he said. "But as time goes along, they become more than a face. You celebrate the firsts, you celebrate the anniversaries, the weddings, the losses. And they really become family."