Housing market inventory increased dramatically in Boone County in 2022, but its December sales have not been lower since 2009.
The Columbia Board of Realtors reported that 107 single-family homes were sold in Boone County last month. These are the lowest recorded December sales in 13 years and show a 55% drop from the previous year, board CEO Brian Toohey wrote in a news release Sunday.
“For 2022, single-family home sales declined far more than anyone had anticipated, much of it due to economic policy changes by the Federal Reserve, coupled with rising consumer inflation and home affordability issues,” Toohey wrote.
However, Boone County's home inventory rose by 239% in 2022, he wrote. Despite the increase, this number is still 22% lower than the average December supply from the past decade.
Meanwhile, the average selling price of a single-family home in Boone County increased slightly by less than 1% to reach $310,696 last year.
Columbia experienced similar trends as single-family home sales dropped 19% in 2022 and the average selling price rose 14% from $300,564 in 2021 to $341,240.
Boone County homes also spent more time on the market in December, reaching an average of 32 days. More expensive homes tend to spend more time for sale, according to the release.
Although the average time on the market increased, year-end data from 2022 reports that the average days on the market is down 14% overall.
Some of these trends parallel state data. Missouri residential property sales last month decreased 34.6% compared to a year ago, according to Missouri Realtors. Homes in Missouri are also increasing slightly in price and spending more days on the market.
While the overall housing supply is up, the amount of affordable rentals in Columbia has "dramatically decreased" due to rising prices and residents upgrading their properties, said Jane Williams, executive director of Love Columbia.
"There's just very little housing in the lower end," Williams said. "We've seen rents rise about 20% in Columbia and Boone County."
In Columbia, about 100 or more families at a given time have housing choice vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Columbia Housing Authority only expects 20 to 25 of those families to find leases before the voucher expiration date, the Missourian has reported.
The combination of inflation, rising prices, fewer available and affordable rentals and landlords who refuse to accept housing choice vouchers make it difficult for low-income people to find housing, Williams said.
She spoke to the community's need for housing on "every stage of the housing pipeline," from homeless shelters to income-based apartments and affordable starter homes.
"There aren't very many homes under $200,000," Williams said. "Builders find that there's not as much of a profit margin, if any profit at all, to build the smaller homes, so they aren't building them."
With the rest of 2023 ahead, Toohey predicts that home prices will continue to rise, although not as much as they have recently due to lower interest rates.
“We'll probably continue to see prices increase, but probably not to the degree they've been increasing over the last two years,” Toohey said in an interview Friday.
He recommends that those currently interested in buying a house in Columbia or Boone County remain patient and be cognizant of interest rates as they fluctuate around 6%.
“It's just taking buyers still a little bit of time to find exactly what they're looking for on the market right now,” Toohey said.