Housing market inventory increased dramatically in Boone County in 2022, but its December sales have not been lower since 2009.

The Columbia Board of Realtors reported that 107 single-family homes were sold in Boone County last month. These are the lowest recorded December sales in 13 years and show a 55% drop from the previous year, board CEO Brian Toohey wrote in a news release Sunday.

