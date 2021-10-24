The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Boone and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The weather went from being warm and windy in the morning to partly sunny for a short period in afternoon, according to the NWS. The report indicated more cloudiness toward late afternoon, with high chances of showers and severe thunderstorms later in the day, which can develop into tornadoes.
The severe thunderstorms are anticipated to cause large hail and damaging winds, according to the NWS.
In the event of a tornado, the NWS instructs people to move to the nearest substantial shelter to protect themselves and to stay away from rooms with windows.
The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Boone County until 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The windspeed is expected to go up to 60 mph, and there might also be quarter sized hail that can be damaging to vehicles.
Roofs, siding and trees are likely to encounter severe wind damage as well.
Jamestown, Easley, Ashland and Columbia Regional Airport were some of the areas that fell under its impact.