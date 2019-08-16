Boone County jail became the first in the state to earn an accreditation through the National Institute for Jail Operations.
It was also the first jail to earn the distinction in the seven states that make up the 8th U.S. Circuit Court.
Keith Hoskins, director of the Boone County Jail, said most of the requirements were already being met, though they did have to modify some existing policies and create one new policy. He said the policy they created was to address gender dysphoria, which would provide the proper mental and physical care for transgender detainees. This includes receiving hormone treatment, adequate housing and safety for those who need it.
The jail received a Level 2 accreditation and hopes to move to a Level 1 accreditation by next year, said Hoskins.
"It's very rare for a jail to become a Level 1 jail for the first year," Hoskins said. "I was shooting for a Level 1, but then I found out that's very, very rare."
The certification covers 600 standards in different categories related to the administration, facilities and programs of the jail, among others.