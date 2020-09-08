An online portal allowing organizations and businesses to apply for a share of the $21.2 million that Boone County received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act went live Tuesday.
The portal, designed and administered by Carahsoft, features a series of pages applicants must fill out to be considered for funding. Applicants must show that any expenses for which they seek reimbursement were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that those expenses were not anticipated in their most recent budget as of March 27, that they have not been covered by any other federal or state assistance and that they will be incurred before Dec. 30.
Boone County received its share of the state allocation of CARES money in May, but county commissioners have said they wanted to proceed with caution because the guidelines for how the money can be spent were vague and because the county is subject to a federal audit ensuring the money is spent appropriately.
The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 16, unless all the money has been distributed sooner.
The online portal, Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson has said, will streamline the application process and help ensure a fair review and comparison of funding requests.
Anyone is eligible to apply for funding if they believe they have expenses that qualify. In a list of answers to frequently asked questions on the county’s website, it says it will prioritize reimbursements that meet health-related needs, government-related needs, not-for-profit organizations and for-profit businesses, in that order.
Organizations are eligible to receive reimbursement for:
- Medical expenses.
- Public health expenses.
- Payroll for public safety, public health care, human services and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to responding to COVID-19.
- Expenses related to compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures.
- Expenses associated with providing economic support in connection with COVID-19.
Requests for funding will be reviewed as quickly as possible by county officials, including the county treasurer, auditor and counselor, according to the FAQ. If and when the Boone County Commission approves a funding request, it will enter a contract with the applicant and the Office of Emergency Management will make the reimbursement.
The commission already has distributed nearly $2 million to the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services for contract tracers and other support staff. It also has paid for more than 1,500 hot spots for students of the county’s six school districts.
“The Boone County Commission has been actively reviewing all time-sensitive requests for CARES Act funding and, now, with the portal open, will review all other requests submitted for consideration,” a Tuesday news release said. “The Commission recognizes that every part of Boone County has been impacted by COVID-19 and understands the magnitude of the obligation to ensure that CARES Act funding be distributed equitably and appropriately throughout the county.”
The Columbia City Council sent a letter in June to the commissioner arguing the money should be distributed on a per-capita basis to the county’s cities, towns and villages. That letter said the city should be due more than $14 million of the CARES money. Mayor Brian Treece has been openly critical of the commission for not distributing the money more quickly.
The application form requires a specific contact name; the names of an organizations board members and/or executive director; a detailed description of how the expenses incurred relate directly to the pandemic and detailed invoices and payroll spreadsheets documenting those expenses, if available.
The site includes both written and video instructions for how to fill out and submit the form.
Organizations can submit applications to be reimbursed for future programs as long as the expenses are incurred before Dec. 30. The county cannot provide advance funding for such programs, according to the FAQ.