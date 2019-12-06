A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at a home near Huntsdale.

Boone County deputies responded to the disturbance in the 3400 block of south Route O following a report of gunshots.

In a press release, they said a man who was drunk showed up at the home and started to fight a man and woman there.

After warning the drunk man to stop or else he would shoot, the other man opened fire, hitting the aggressor twice, the news release said.

No details on the man's injuries or current medical status have been released. No names have been released.

