Boone County is updating its master plan for the first time in 27 years. The plan, which acts as a guideline for development and a vision for the future, was last updated in 1996.

“There’s not a lot of guidance for property owners and developers out there other than coming in and talking to us,” Bill Florea, director of resource management for the county, said. “That’s what this will provide.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

Recommended for you