Boone County is updating its master plan for the first time in 27 years. The plan, which acts as a guideline for development and a vision for the future, was last updated in 1996.
“There’s not a lot of guidance for property owners and developers out there other than coming in and talking to us,” Bill Florea, director of resource management for the county, said. “That’s what this will provide.”
Boone County has hired the i5 Group from St. Louis as the contractor on the project. The company, which will be paid nearly $300,000, has experience with county planning and will work with the Boone County Commission to help settle disagreements among stakeholders and to help make everyone’s voices heard.
“It’s the public input that’s going to make it really reflect where we are and where we want to go,” Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said. “Without the public, it won’t have as many eyes and perspectives.”
The county is anticipating a plan that will look up to 20 years into the future. Florea recommends that once a new plan is in place it should be updated every five years so it doesn’t become outdated.
Florea said that it’s unfortunately common for counties to lack up-to-date master plans because they often get placed on the backburner.
Thompson said that updating the document will help Boone County know what resources it holds, as those have changed over the years.
“If you don’t understand the resources you have, you won’t be able to make the best decisions for your community,” Thompson said. “This process will help us all better understand what is available so that our decisions can be evidence-based.”
One of the biggest components of the updated plan will be a future land-use map that will act as a guide for development. Florea said that should reduce the number of steps developers have to go through and give residents near likely development areas an expectation of what could happen.
“Another thing these processes do is raise awareness of planning and zoning in the community because people know we’re here, but they don’t always know what we do,” Florea said.
Florea said a new plan might also show surrounding counties the importance of a master plan and encourage them to create their own.
“This is going to be a very visible process,” Florea said.