Boone County has an opportunity to potentially participate in the Urban Institute’s Upward Mobility Cohort, which fosters community progress in equity measures.
With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Urban Institute is looking to form partnerships with eight counties to boost both economic and social mobility, as well as shrink racial and ethnic equity gaps.
Boone County is one of 26 counties named as finalists for the cohort, which will provide $125,000 and 18 months of technical assistance from experts at the Urban Institute.
When Boone County Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson learned of this opportunity, she convened a meeting of collaborators to developed an response to submit:
- Stacey Button, executive director of Regional Economic Development, Inc.
- Matt Jenne, chair of the board for REDI.
- Crystal Kroner, executive director of the Cradle to Career Alliance.
- Darin Preis, executive director of Central Missouri Community Action.
- Jessie Yankee, director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center.
- Randy Cole, manager of the city of Columbia's Housing Programs Division.
- Steve Hollis of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
- Joanne Nelson, director of the Boone County Community Services Department.
The group turned in the response less than a week after the initial meeting.
“It was a stunning effort but not surprising given the people involved,” Thompson said. “This is a major opportunity for Boone County, and we need to be really proud of the agencies that are doing this work.”
Thompson noted that there was a collective “gulp” when the group learned of the short time frame, but it pulled it off nonetheless.
This group of collaborators will also be leaders of the process going forward, should Boone County be one of the eight counties chosen.
Thompson was optimistic about Boone County’s chances, and she believes the mission of the program aligns perfectly with county goals.
Full proposals from the finalists are due Nov. 24, and the chosen counties will be announced by Dec. 31.