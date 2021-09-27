Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Monday that flu vaccines are now available for this season.
Shots will be available through flu clinics at schools, community outreach clinics and via appointments with the health department at 1005 W. Worley St., according to a news release. Residents ages 6 months and older are eligible for the vaccine, though those with a severe egg allergy are advised to consult with their primary health provider.
A high-dose shot is available to residents age 65 and older.
The health department is providing vaccinations for residents between the ages of 6 months and 18 years at no cost. Residents 19 or older will have to pay, with cost depending on insurance coverage. For self-pay residents, the vaccination will cost $25.
While a flu vaccine will not protect against the virus that causes COVID-19, it can help reduce the prevalence of respiratory illness, according to the CDC. Doing so helps keep those who may be in vulnerable populations protected and helps reduce hospitals' or other health care facilities' load.
Walk-in community clinics will take place:
- In Harrisburg, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, at Harrisburg School District Central Office,
- In Centralia, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, at Centralia Intermediate School,
- In Sturgeon, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, at Sturgeon School,
- In Hallsville, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, at Hallsville Intermediate School,
- In Ashland, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at Southern Boone Primary School.
Additional information can be found on the health department's website. Shots are also available at Walgreens, Hy-Vee and CVS locations. MU is also holding clinics for both students and community members.