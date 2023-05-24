Couples can now fill out paperwork for a marriage license application online through the Boone County Government website. Both parties must still come into the office to sign the paperwork.
Boone County Recorder of Deeds Bob Nolte said this option makes the process more convenient and efficient for citizens and his staff.
This option is made possible by a 2021 change in state law that allows counties to offer online marriage license applications. Nolte said some other counties, such as St. Louis City and St. Louis County, have switched to this system. Nolte said improving the efficiency of this process was a priority during his campaign last year. In 2022, the recorder of deeds' office processed just over 1,000 marriage license applications, Nolte said.
Nolte said he is exploring the possibility of a fully-remote marriage application option. This is also allowed under current state law, but he said there are additional hurdles to implement this system.
"I'd like to explore that option to really bring us to providing the highest level of service that we can to our citizens," Nolte said.