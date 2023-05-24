Couples can now fill out paperwork for a marriage license application online through the Boone County Government website. Both parties must still come into the office to sign the paperwork.

Boone County Recorder of Deeds Bob Nolte said this option makes the process more convenient and efficient for citizens and his staff.

