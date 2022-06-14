Boone County unveiled their latest plan to lower local poverty rates Tuesday afternoon at a presentation and open-house at Missouri United Methodist Church.
“Join us in the hopes that this isn’t a process that we have to do in another five to 10 years,” community and religious organizer Brittany Hughes said.
In May 2021, Boone County was selected as one of eight counties in the United States to participate in the Upward Mobility Cohort. The county received funding from the Urban Institute to create a project that focuses on social and economic mobility for Boone residents who live in poverty.
The project, named Mobility Action Plan, was developed by several workgroups with specific focuses determined to be key issues in alleviating poverty.
Diversity, equity and inclusion specialist D’Andre Thompson said, “We want to approach this process critically, with a level of commitment to the voices of those in our community who have been historically left out of the process.”
The three areas prioritized include early grade literacy, jobs and workforce development, and fair and inclusive housing.
The Mobility Action Plan takes specific measures to improve conditions for racially marginalized citizens and diminish the lasting effects of systemic racism within Boone County, according to meeting documents.
People of color, especially Black residents of Boone County, are disproportionately impacted by the effects of poverty, according to a booklet provided to attendees.
“Families of color, specifically Black families, disproportionately experience higher poverty rates, poorer school outcomes, more referrals to juvenile justice, and poorer health outcomes,” the informational booklet said.
The action plan considers how poverty impacts people of color differently and that people of color often do not get to voice their grievances towards these systemic issues.
One of the three key focus areas — early grade literacy — prioritizes increased quality education opportunities for children experiencing poverty.
According to the informational booklet, the plan aims to have “all children in Boone County learn to read and write and see themselves as readers and writers,” and root causes of this disparity in literacy stem from poverty, lack of accessibility, and issues of equity.
Strategic actions pinpointed by workgroups to improve literacy include increasing targeted tutoring, coordinating educational services for young children, and increased access to quality childcare.
“It is important to do this now so we will not lose another generation,” District II Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
The plan also presented fair and inclusive housing as a key focus.
According to meeting documents, historically racist housing policies have hindered racial minorities’ ability to gain economic stability. Low wages and a stagnant minimum wage that has not matched rising inflation also impact those in poverty attempting to find stable housing.
To combat this, the county plans to implement actions to increase affordable housing stock, improve community messaging around affordable housing, develop a landlord training program, and improve outreach to Black Boone County residents eligible for home maintenance programs.
“We knew that what we wanted to do was ultimately make sure that Boone County was a place where folks felt like they had safe and affordable housing,” Hughes said.
The ever-present impacts of systemic racism cause communities in the county to experience generational poverty, said the event booklet.
To help members of the community impacted by systemic racism in labor, the county plans to help implement upwardly mobile business practices, enhance support for justice-involved individuals, and increase leadership opportunities for local youths.