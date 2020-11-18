Boone County property tax bills are in the mail, but residents are encouraged to pay in methods other than in person, according to a Wednesday news release.
Access to the Boone County Government Center will be limited this year, according to the release, and taxpayers have a number of other payment methods available:
- Mail a check with the amount of their tax payment to the following address: Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut Room 118, Columbia, MO 65201. Taxpayers have until Dec. 31 to get a U.S. Postal Service postmark.
- Drop off payments at the 24-hour drop box, which can be found near the Ninth Street entrance of the government center. Payments can be placed in the drop box anytime before midnight Dec. 31.
- Pay by phone at 1-877-690-3729. Taxpayers should have their bill number ready and use jurisdiction code 3517.
- Use their bank's online bill pay system to make payments. Those who choose this option should ensure their payments are scheduled to arrive at the collector's office by Dec. 20.
- Pay online by visiting the collector's webpage at www.showmeboone.com/COLLECTOR. Taxpayers can use either their credits cards or e-check. Additional processing fees will be applied to these forms of payment.
Those who do wish to pay in person can visit the collector's office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located on the first floor of the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, at the corner of Ninth and Ash streets. People who choose this option have until Dec. 31 to make a payment at the collector's office.
The collector's office urges taxpayers to look over their statements as soon as they receive them to make sure there aren't any problems. If they have any issues with their statements, they should contact the collector's office by Dec. 31. Taxpayers who have not received their tax statements by Dec. 1 should also contact the collector's office.
If you are an owner of real estate who escrows property taxes with a mortgage company or bank, your tax statement will be marked "INFORMATIONAL." Late fees and penalties will be added to any unpaid taxes starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Taxpayers who would like to receive their property tax statements and receipts electronically can now do so by enrolling at www.showmeboone/Collector.