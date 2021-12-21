It's that time of year again, and Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31. Payments received after that point could incur late fees and penalties.
Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum outlined the several ways citizens can pay their property taxes in a Monday news release.
Taxpayers can pay in person anytime before Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Collector's Office, located on the first floor of the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.
Payments can also be dropped off by midnight in a collection box, located near the center's Ninth Street entrance. People can pay online as well.
Those who wish to mail their payments can send them to 801 E. Walnut St. Room 118. Mailed payments should have a U.S. Postal Service postmark no later than Dec. 31.
Taxpayers who haven't received their property tax statements should contact the Collector's Office as soon as possible. Those who still need to declare personal property as of Jan. 1 should reach out to the Boone County Assessor's Office to update their account. Not receiving a bill before Dec. 31 does not waive any late fees that might occur.
The Boone County Government Center will be closed Friday for Christmas.