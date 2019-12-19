Less than two weeks remain for county residents to pay property taxes.
The deadline to pay property taxes in person at the tax collector’s office is 5 p.m. Dec. 31, according to a Thursday news release from Boone County Collector Brian McCollum.
The collector’s office is located on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St. The office will be closed Dec. 25.
The 24-hour drop box, located near the entrance of the government center, can also be used to deposit payments any time before midnight Dec. 31, according to the release.
Taxpayers also have time to mail their payment check to Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut St., Room 118, Columbia, MO 65201. Taxpayers are reminded to have a U.S. Postal Service postmark no later than Dec. 31. An office postage meter date does not qualify. Cash and unsigned check are not acceptable.
Online payment with a credit card or e-check is acceptable at www.showmeboone.com/COLLECTOR. Residents can also pay by phone at 1-877-690-3729. Have your bill number ready and use the jurisdiction code 3517.
Late penalties and fees will apply if taxes are not paid.
If taxpayers have not received a property statement yet, they should contact the collector’s office immediately. Taxpayers should also declare personal property by contacting the county assessor’s office before the payment deadline.
For more information, visit online at www.showmeboone.com/COLLECTOR or contact the collector’s office at 573-886-4285.