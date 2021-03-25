Boone County is one of just eight counties nationwide to win a $125,000 grant and 18 months of technical support from the Urban Institute for its Upward Mobility program.
Funding for the grant comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The program aims to boost both economic and social mobility and to shrink racial and ethnic equity gaps.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said the funding and technical support will elevate opportunities that women and people of color have for economic and social upward mobility.
"This has the potential to really change the dynamic in terms of economic mobility, especially for groups in our community that have not really been the focus of studies, interest and work," Thompson said.
Some of the money will be used to analyze data since Crystal Kroner, executive director of the Cradle to Career Alliance, is already "at her maximum" in terms of data analysis.
"It was incredibly competitive," Thompson said of the grant process. "Jurisdictions from across the country applied for the grant, and only eight made it into the cohort," she said.
Thompson added that Boone is one of the smallest counties chosen in terms of population.
"We are honored and excited to be part of this important work," Thompson said. "It will help us align all of the important work that has happened."