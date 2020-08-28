The family of Ahmonta Harris obtained audio and video recordings related to his death after filing a lawsuit two months ago against Boone County.
Harris was shot and killed in November 2018 when he broke into Deonte Gainwell's home with a handgun and tried to rob him, according to previous Missourian reporting. Gainwell was also armed and killed Harris, but prosecutors said it was justified. In January 2019, three months after Harris' passing, Gainwell was found shot to death. Last April, 24-year-old Laron Nesbitt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing Gainwell.
Harris's family wanted to get “complete, unaltered and unedited copies,” of the records related to Harris’ death, but Boone County refused to produce these documents unless the family first paid more than $2,200, said Dave Roland, the attorney who represented the family.
“It’s really unfortunate that we had to sue the county over this," Roland said. "The county was clearly on the wrong, the family clearly had a right to the records, and they still had to file this lawsuit.”
Harris's family obtained the files Thursday, as well as a payment to cover the cost of filing the lawsuit, and in return, they dismissed their lawsuit, Roland said. Now, the family will review the records and determine if they want to proceed with any further legal action.
“At this time I am not aware of their position in that regard and if they decide to take further legal action, they will be doing it through a different attorney,” Roland said.
Harris was known in Columbia for being an activist and one of the organizers of Fireworks War, an annual event in the city which he thought would create a sense of identity for the youth. He was also involved in the creation of a community center in north Columbia. In December 2018, friends and supporters held a tribute in his honor in Douglass Park.