Boone County remembers fallen veterans on Memorial Day

The Columbia Community Band played music as people found their chairs for the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.

Others used the courthouse columns as overflow seating, surprising organizers with turnout.

Ceremony attendees face the flag

Ceremony attendees face the flag Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. The ceremony was led by retired Col. Jim Meyer.
Retired Col. John Clark speaks

Retired Col. John Clark speaks to retired Air Force Col. Bill Boston on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. “It’s very important to me to see the number of people who came out today, who honor the people who gave their lives,” Clark said.
The Honor Guard stands behind the display

The Honor Guard stands behind the display of wreaths Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. “Memorial Day is about remembering those that came before us that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Honor Guard member Larry Schlueter.
Featured speaker Bob Roper

Featured speaker Bob Roper addresses the crowd Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. “Freedom is most definitely not free,” said Roper.

