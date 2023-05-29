Boone County remembers fallen veterans on Memorial Day

The Columbia Community Band played music as people found their chairs for the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.
The Columbia Community Band played music as people found their chairs for the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.
Others used the courthouse columns as overflow seating, surprising organizers with turnout.
Monday marked the 96th year that Boone County has remembered residents that have lost their lives in the armed forces. The ceremony was sponsored by the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
The front row was reserved for participants in the ceremony, but one chair was reserved for special guest Maj. James L. Thompson — who was not aware he would be recognized.
Retired Col. Jim Meyer, master of ceremonies, recognized Thompson for his service. Thompson served in World War II and the Vietnam War in the Army and Air Force respectively.
During World War II, Thompson served as cryptographer for Gen. Douglas MacArthur according to the Library of Congress.
Thompson said “It was a total surprise.” He came to the ceremony to pay homage to his father and stepfather who served their country.
Keynote speaker and Air Force veteran Bob Roper called the day a sacred holiday and quoted presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.
Scott Orr said Roper’s talk was absolutely splendid.
“It was difficult to listen without tears,” Orr said.
Orr served as an Army Artillery officer at Fort Benning in Georgia. He said he continues to be immensely proud of those who served and particularly those who died in service.
Boone County organizations including the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia College and Boone County Commission placed wreaths in front of the memorial along with the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
At the end of the ceremony, the American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard conducted a military firearms salute and Navy veteran Paul Hobbs played taps.
President of the sponsoring organization, retired Maj. Barbara Hoff Churchill said she was surprised by the number of people that came. She said the chapter’s ultimate goal is to hold an annual parade.
