Don't panic when you see plow trucks on the roads outside Columbia on Tuesday: that's Boone County Road and Bridge preparing for the winter.
Starting at 8 a.m., crews will deploy 16 tandem dump trucks, seven one-ton trucks and two single axle dump trucks to install snow equipment and practice individual routes. It will be a training exercise for both the personnel and the machinery.
"This is an opportunity for them to get back in their equipment and refamiliarize themselves with their territories and their routes", said Brian Boyce, road superintendent for Boone County Road and Bridge.
All of the routes are listed on the Boone County's website.
The Road and Bridge department also owns eight motor graders that will take care of the rural gravel roads during the winter. Each truck will have their snow plows and spreader equipped to make sure all is functioning properly, Boyce said. Most of the vehicles haven't been used since February.
The trucks will roll out of the Road and Bridge facility on Highway 63, and the department urged citizens to be careful while driving or walking.
There are eight different snow routes in Boone County that run on paved and gravel roads outside the limits of the city of Columbia.