An adult male was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the 4400 block of W. Bellview Drive.
Boone County Sheriff's Office said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.
When deputies arrived at the scene around 2:45 a.m., they discovered multiple apartments and vehicles struck by gunfire. It was determined that shots had been fired from at least two different locations and that multiple firearms had been involved in the incident.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available for release.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the events of the shooting.
The department asks anyone with information on the investigation to call Boone County Sheriff's Office at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.