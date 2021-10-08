Police officers in Centralia and Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies are planing to join forces following the resignation of Bob Bias as Centralia Police Chief.

In a news release, Centralia Mayor Chris Cox also said that "the city is engaging the assistance of a third-party law firm" after allegations of impropriety arose surrounding the city administration. The release did not specify what those allegations were.

Bias is expected to resign Oct. 10 for "personal matters," according to the news release.

Citizens protested the resignation outside of Centralia City Hall on Monday, according to KOMU News. Those protesting pushed fellow citizens to offer questions and concerns at the Board of Aldermen meeting Oct. 11.

The agenda for the meeting includes appointing an interim chief of police from within the department.

According to ABC 17 News, three more Centralia officers have resigned since Bias.

  • MU reporter, fall 2021 Studying journalism and English. reach me at alsxb@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • City/County Government reporter, fall 2021 Studying print political journalism with a minor in criminology Reach me at eg86y@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom 882-5700

