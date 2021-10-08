Police officers in Centralia and Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies are planing to join forces following the resignation of Bob Bias as Centralia Police Chief.
In a news release, Centralia Mayor Chris Cox also said that "the city is engaging the assistance of a third-party law firm" after allegations of impropriety arose surrounding the city administration. The release did not specify what those allegations were.
Bias is expected to resign Oct. 10 for "personal matters," according to the news release.
Citizens protested the resignation outside of Centralia City Hall on Monday, according to KOMU News. Those protesting pushed fellow citizens to offer questions and concerns at the Board of Aldermen meeting Oct. 11.
The agenda for the meeting includes appointing an interim chief of police from within the department.
According to ABC 17 News, three more Centralia officers have resigned since Bias.