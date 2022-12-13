Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
The city of Columbia was granted $25.2 million in ARPA funds, and Boone County received $35 million.
Some payments have been made by the county, totaling less than a million altogether.
The Boone County Commission made a payment of $250,000 to the Boone County Nature School, a project of Columbia Public Schools and the Missouri Department of Conservation, and just over $600,000 was spent reimbursing the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for the costs of housing detainees out of county during the pandemic.
More funds have been promised to certain organizations, but they are conditional on funds-matching programs.
For instance, $5 million has been committed to the Columbia Housing Authority for the creation of low-income housing, but only if the Housing Authority is also awarded state funding for the project in the form of tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The Housing Authority announced Monday that it had received the state funding.
Another $4.5 million has been set aside for the Boone County Regional Sewer District in a similar matching funds plan.
Finally, $10 millionhas been set aside for the Boone County government to replace revenue losses because of COVID-19 for the next four years. The federal law allowed local governments to claim up to $2.5 million for each of the four years without documenting actual losses.
According to Commissioner Justin Aldred, who represents the southern half of Boone County, that money is not yet planned to be spent on any particular project; instead, it will likely be allocated over the next several years of county budgets.
Overall, that leaves at least $14.6 million to award; more could be available if the sewer district program does not go through.
ARPA funds must be designated for use by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
In October, the County Commission opened a survey to assess citizens’ priorities about how the money would best be spent. Links for the survey were sent out to registered voters in a sample ballot mailed ahead of the midterm election.
According to Commissioner Janet Thompson, who represents the northern half of Boone County, the commission does not yet have a planned date to close the survey. Instead, it will be closed once responses are no longer coming in regularly.
Boone County residents can access the poll online at arcg.is/00mOfL. Paper copies are also available in the County Commission office at the Boone County Government Center.
The County Commission will also be consulting the city of Columbia’s recent survey, which similarly asked about residents’ top priorities.
According to the city survey, which was conducted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, respondents’ top three priorities were funding to improve access to health and mental health services, funds for affordable housing and ‘premium pay’ for those who worked on the front lines during the pandemic.
However, Thompson said, it’s important for the county to have its own survey as well, because Boone County is larger than just Columbia, and residents outside Columbia may have different needs and priorities.
“I see a need for data-driven decisions,” said Aldred. “And I see a need that the choices that we make as a commission are reflective of the community’s voice and needs.”
In addition to the general survey, there is also a survey regarding demand for broadband internet, which can be accessed online at arcg.is/1X1DKi. Thompson said she views it as critical that the County Commission help improve broadband access in the county.
“This is this century’s version of electrification,” Thompson said. “In the 1920s, it was electric, and the rural electric cooperatives were doing their part to bring this country along into a very changed world. Electrification changed what this country looked like and how it functioned.”
One reason for the delay in deciding where the funds should go, Thompson said, has been the bipartisan infrastructure funding law which Congress passed last summer. Missouri was granted more than $1.9 billion dollars under the law to fund infrastructure projects.
However, Boone County administrators still don’t know how much of that money, if any, they will receive. That makes it difficult to know what the best use of the ARPA money would be.
Another reason, according to Aldred, is the complexity of the ARPA legislation.
“The commissioners’ individual ideas are not what has slowed ARPA down,” Aldred said. “It has been the hundreds of pages of guidance from (U.S.) Treasury.”
There are specific conditions for what projects can potentially qualify for ARPA money. Organizations applying for funding will have to explain how their proposals will help alleviate the negative health or economic impacts of COVID-19.
”The problem is, when you look at the needs of Boone County, the needs far exceed $35 million,” Thompson said. “We could spend $35 million just on broadband. We could spend $35 million just on wastewater. We could so easily spend $35 million on affordable housing.”
According to Aldred, due to the one-time nature of the funds, the commission is looking for projects that will not require long-term funding, but that will be able to provide lasting benefits to the community.
“This is one-time funds meant for transformative change,” Aldred said. ”Meaning we as a county commission will not have either the capacity or the authority to continue standing up projects that don’t have their funds from somewhere else. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
“And for the other thing, being transformative, we want to build something to last, not a project that will only be in 2023, 2024, and then it’ll be gone by 2026. It has to be an organization or a program or a service that is built to last and be helpful to the community.”
Many local organizations have already written to the commission with project proposals. Recently, a formal application for funds was sent out to these organizations. The application is also available from the commission office on request.
Aldred and Thompson both spoke about the difficulty of determining which of the many proposals submitted to the commission would provide the greatest benefit.
”If you’re comparing apples to apples, in a certain area that can be paid for with ARPA funds, which of those should be funded and to what level?” Thompson said.
“So we’re able to compare apples to apples, kumquats to kumquats, and try to figure out how to allocate $35 million when the need is at least $100 million.”