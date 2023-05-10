A 20-member committee of Boone County officials has been hard at work reviewing more than $82 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act money.

Deciding who will get shares of the money is a difficult task, given that the county has just $15 million to dole out in this round of funding.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023