A 20-member committee of Boone County officials has been hard at work reviewing more than $82 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act money.
Deciding who will get shares of the money is a difficult task, given that the county has just $15 million to dole out in this round of funding.
The county closed the application period March 31. It received more than 100 requests.
Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said each application has been reviewed by at least four different committee members, each of whom have provided their input.
"The commission is at the point of determining the next steps," Kendrick said. "How are we going to narrow them down from here?"
The goal is to announce successful applications in June.
The committee’s criteria for assessing applications are whether they are eligible for funding, what parts of the community the projects would benefit, what their overall financing looks like, whether the projects are well thought out and whether the county can be confident the project will move forward, Kendrick said.
"It is important for us to get as many eyes on the application as possible," Kendrick said.
Boone County Resource Management Director Bill Florea is among the committee members.
"In my opinion the key was looking at how they tied the application to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Florea said.
The applications represent a broad range of requests. There were 23 applications for assistance with infrastructure projects. Those requests totaled nearly $20 million.
The Boone County Regional Sewer District made the largest request: a little more than $7 million for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant in the Midway area.
“The proposed project responds to the COVID-19 public health emergency and it’s (sic) negative economic impacts by supporting affordable housing in our community and holding down sewer utility rates all while meeting regulatory requirements and keeping our environment safe and clean for future generations,” the application states.
The city of Centralia submitted seven requests totaling about $1.7 million to help it complete utility, sidewalk and building projects, as well as a golf course irrigation system. And the city of Ashland is seeking $5 million to help with the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant.
Applications included other categories such as health care, affordable housing, homeless services, broadband infrastructure, non-profit assistance, food security, workforce development, children's services and mental health services.
Boone Health is asking for $7 million to relieve patient debt incurred during the pandemic.
The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective seeks nearly $3.5 million for the creation of sanctioned encampments for the homeless, saying that population was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The Voluntary Action Center applied for $3.8 million to aid in the construction of its Opportunity Campus, which would serve as a year-round emergency shelter and provide services for the homeless.
Two major broadband internet projects are proposed. Brightspeed applied for $3.6 million to provide access to 1,544 rural locations, saying the project would help eliminate economic and educational disparities. Socket Telecom asked for nearly $3 million to construct a network that would provide broadband services to 1,044 rural premises. Without grant assistance, it said, the project would be financially infeasible because of low population density in the areas it wants to connect to the internet. The network would provide access to online learning and telehealth appointments, it said.
Kendrick said that some of these larger projects came as no surprise.
The smallest request came from the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, which is seeking $10,000 to honor and support veterans by distributing masks, life jackets and blankets to them.
Kendrick conceded it will be difficult to narrow down the applications. Still, he said, "it gives us comfort knowing that the approved projects will be impactful."