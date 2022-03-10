No, it's not deja vu. It's just another Thursday snowstorm.
In another round of late-week winter weather, light snowfall began early Thursday morning and is expected to continue into Friday morning.
Brad Charboneau, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of St. Louis, said Boone County can expect between 2 to 5 inches of snow between early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.
He said to "expect the northwestern half of the county to see more snow than the southern half. Columbia kind of sits right in between."
According to the KOMU 8 weather forecast, snow showers will mainly reach areas along and north of Interstate 70. Areas south of I-70 can expect morning snowfall and a drier afternoon as the snow travels north.
Charboneau said that the snow could cause some travel issues "particularly as we get into overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning." Temperatures will rise this afternoon then drop overnight, which could cause the snow to stick to the roads more easily.
Columbia Public Works said on Twitter that a 26-person snowplow crew is ready to respond to weather conditions as they develop.