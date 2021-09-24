For National Voter Registration Day, the Boone County Clerk's Office will hold an open house to educate people about the voting process.
The open house will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center Plaza. It will honor the late disabilities and voting advocate Kathleen Goff Weinschenk.
Attendees will have opportunities to register to vote and view a voter equipment demonstration, so that residents can be more informed about their democracy. In addition, this event will help Boone County residents be prepared for the special elections in November.
“Local elections are even more important than a lot of the larger elections because voters get to make decisions about things that are close to them in their community,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “Making sure they have the opportunity to have their voice heard in local issues and to help have a say in the way the community is heading is really important.”
Furthermore, this event hopes to help citizens feel more secure about their election experience.
“(The Boone County Clerk’s Office) wants to give people an opportunity to talk to us, meet us, see the office and learn about the procedures in place to make sure the election has integrity and accuracy. We welcome anyone who has any questions or wants to know more about the process,” said Lennon.
This year, voters should expect typical election policies, Lennon said, including absentee ballots in compliance with state law, which are available for the November elections starting this week.
For those who cannot vote yet, high schoolers can enter the second biennial contest for the Boone County "I Voted" sticker, and students from kindergarten to 8th grade can enter a poster design contest through the Boone County website.
“We are here to make the process as easy and open as possible for you,” said Lennon. “If you have any questions at all, the Clerk’s Office is the one to talk to about elections. We are always happy to demonstrate our voting equipment for you, walk you through the process and provide any type of information that you need.”