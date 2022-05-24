The 95th annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza, at Eighth and Walnut streets.
The ceremony, sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, will honor fallen military personnel with wreath presentations from various veterans organizations.
The Columbia Community Band and the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes and Drums will provide music. American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard will perform the military firearms salute.
Jeffrey Hoeschler, a U.S. Navy veteran and public affairs officer for the Truman Veterans' Hospital, will be the keynote speaker.