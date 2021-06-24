The National Weather Service in St. Louis has predicted Boone County will get 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next 72 hours.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management said there is good potential for flooding of creeks and streams throughout the county, according to a Thursday news release. Boone County was expected to be under a flash flood warning until Saturday morning, weather service meteorologist Jon Carney said.
Carney said the influx of rain is due to a cold front that will move "very, very slowly" through mid-Missouri, with several rounds of thunderstorms making their way through the state over the three day period.
The weather service issued a flash flood watch for Columbia at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and it was to remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The weather service was forecasting a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening and a stronger chance of thunderstorms after 11 p.m.
Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin wrote in a forecast discussion that the greatest threat from the storms Thursday night would be from heavy winds. The greatest potential for flash flooding, he wrote, would come on Friday.
Looking forward, the weather service said in its Thursday forecast that showers and thunderstorms were likely each day through Monday. There was a 50% chance of storms Tuesday and smaller chances of further rain each day through next Thursday.
The Office of Emergency Management gave these tips on how to stay safe during flooding:
- Evacuate immediately if told to evacuate. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.
- Listen to Emergency Alert System, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio or local alerting systems for emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.
- Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water, which can wash bridges away without warning.
- Stay inside your vehicle if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.
- Get to the highest level if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof if necessary and, once there, signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.