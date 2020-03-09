Boone County will be unveiling the bicentennial mural at a celebration this Thursday. 

The mural, "Treasures of Boone County," will be open for viewing at the Boone County History and Culture Center. Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting by ambassadors from the Chamber of Commerce. It's scheduled to go until 6 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend.

The mural is divided to represent the different regions of Boone County, and members of each region worked together to contribute designs and paint important pieces of their history.

Janet Thompson, Boone County District II Commissioner and a coordinator of the event, said this mural was designed to be "a lasting memorial to the bicentennial."

The mural "reflects what people throughout Boone County find important about their area's history," she said. 

Thompson hopes this tribute will help residents "appreciate our history more, appreciate where we come from and contemplate where we go in the future."

