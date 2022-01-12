Boone County's treasurer Tom Darrough announced his resignation Wednesday. He has held the position for over six years.
"The job has been rewarding and challenging," Darrough said in the letter. "I really appreciate so many relationships that I have made along the way."
Darrough said an opportunity to work at a nonprofit opened up for him. He will be working at Unlimited Opportunities, Inc., which assists people of all ages who have developmental disabilities.
"It's a cause which I can be passionate about," Darrough said. "I needed something with a little more meaning to me."
The Boone County treasurer is responsible for all funds the county receives and making sure invested money is done so safely, according to Boone County Government's website.
In 2015, Darrough was appointed to the position by former governor Jay Nixon.
The treasurer will be leaving his end date open to help with the transition for his successor.