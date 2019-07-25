Mike Trial, who raises black walnut trees on his farm near Rocheport, has been named the North Central Region Tree Farmer of the Year by the American Tree Farm System.
The regional awards are given to those who exhibit exceptional forest stewardship to protect and improve forest resources and who promote such stewardship in their communities, the system said in a Wednesday news release.
"Mike Trial has a deep passion and wide knowledge about tree farming that dates back to planting his first seedlings with his father in 1967," the news release said.
Trial was recognized for the practices he uses to fend off invasive species, thinning his plantings to produce high-quality trees, his meticulous record-keeping and his willingness to share his knowledge of tree farming.