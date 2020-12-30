Unclaimed property returns in Boone County hit a record high this year.
The county returned more than $40,000 in 2020, according to a news release from Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough.
Unclaimed property comes from uncashed checks issued by Boone County. These include election worker checks, jury checks or any checks written to citizens or vendors for services.
In the past five years, the treasurer's office has been able to return over $100,000 in unclaimed property.
Of that, individuals have received more than $67,000, businesses have received more than $31,000 and other government entities have received more than $4,000.
“My staff and I have a passion to return to citizens and businesses money that is rightfully theirs," Darrough said in the release.
After 180 days, outstanding checks go to the county's unclaimed fees. There, the money can be held for three years before being turned over to the state.
"It is better for you to claim your money before it goes to the state because we can trace the origin of the check," Darrough said in the release.
Boone County still has more than $100,000 worth of unclaimed property in 2,480 accounts.
The county tracks unclaimed property through a database on its website, which is updated in real time.