Boone County is under a winter storm watch until Saturday, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.
A wintry mix of snow and ice is expected to hit parts of central and northeast Missouri starting Thursday evening and continuing through Friday evening, according to an announcement and a tweet from the office.
The mix could include up to three inches of snow and up to one-fifth of an inch of ice. Winds could reach 30 mph.
Just because the area is under the watch does not mean the wintry mix is guaranteed, the office said.
“Those in the watch area should begin preparing in case the storm does materialize,” the office said in its announcement.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.