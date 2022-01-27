An early morning flurry of light snow led to multiple vehicle collisions in Boone County.
MoDOT is advising morning commuters to take caution due to partially covered roads and slick spots, especially in northern Boone County.
Boone County Joint Commissions reported nine motor vehicle accidents in and around Columbia. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas.
- S Stadium Blvd. and Rollins Rd.
- Rock Quarry at Stadium Blvd.
- W Nifong Blvd. at S Old Creek Mill Rd.
- Paris Rd at Ammonette St.
- W Worley St. at Hunter Ave.
- 2800 Block of W Highway 124 between N Old Number 7 and N. Proctor Rd.
- N Route J at Sweringen Rd.
- Scott Blvd. at Vawter School Rd.
- S Highway 63 Southbound at the Highway 163 J-Turn
The flurry has mostly exited central Missouri. For the rest of the day temperatures are expected to rise, with a high of 40 degrees at 3 p.m.