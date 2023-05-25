Boone County is looking for public feedback as it develops a new master plan.
It has been 27 years since the county’s current master plan was adopted, and the population of Boone County has grown by 60,000 since then, about a 50% increase.
The goal of the new master plan is to accommodate future population and employment growth, and to create policies that will guide growth and development in the county.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said it is critical for Boone County to involve the community in this process.
“We are not intending to drive this conversation,” Kendrick said.
Southern District Commissioner Justin Aldred said he wants to prevent parts of Boone County from being excluded.
“Without the public, it won’t have as many eyes and perspectives,” Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said, as previously reported by the Missourian.
The community will have plenty of opportunities to provide feedback on the new master plan. One way will be through advisory and technical meetings starting in June.
The advisory committee will be selected by the commissioners based on recommendations from the consultants and Boone County staff, said Bill Florea, director of resource management for Boone County.
The consultants include i5Group from St. Louis, who have experience with creating master plans for counties, Kendrick said.
Technical meetings will involve coordinating long-range planning with the county’s utilities and service providers, Florea said in a phone interview.
Another source of feedback will be stakeholder meetings with people who are specifically invited by the county staff and consultants.
The general public can provide feedback on the master plan through three open houses that will be scheduled during the development of the plan.
The county will also look for feedback from two surveys that will be sent in the late summer. The online survey will be available on the project website for about a month, and a different survey will be mailed to random households.
Kendrick said that the public should visit ourboone.com for more information on the new master plan and that the site will be the place to look for dates and times for public meetings as they are announced.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023
Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022
